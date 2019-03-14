Stuck on Success: The Future and 3M

3M is known for making all sorts of adhesives. In fact, they make a wide array of products, and some of them are manufactured right here in Springfield. The local plant has been here for 52 years and employs over 400 local workers. Their corporate research site is working on new ideas all the time, but the manufacturing arms are also implementing new technology. The incorporation of new tools, including automation, changes the way they do business. Of course, STEM Spots is very interested in the ways new technology will change the workplace and, in many cases, the workforce. Chris Bryan, the plant manager, comes by to chat with us about 3M’s general goals and the way they approach change during the process of modernization. That’s this week, on STEM Spots.

listen to audio for the show here