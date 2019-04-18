Storms Move Through the Ozarks, Downing Trees, Power Lines

Strong winds last night took down power lines as well as trees and limbs, mainly west of Springfield.

"Our strongest winds that were reported, either by measurement or by estimation, were in southeast Kansas and...the Jasper County area where we had one report from one of the broadcast media in the Joplin market at a 73-mile-per-hour wind gust. I think that was in the Cherokee County, Kansas. He went further east--Pittsburgh, Kansas, amateur radio estimated 60-miles-per-hour, and we did get a measured wind gust at the Joplin Airport of 67-miles-per-hour," said Drew Albert, meteorologist at the National Weather Service of Springfield, which covers an area from southeast Kansas into Southwest Missouri.

Areas further east, including in Walnut Grove and Willard, saw trees down, and the Albert said they’ll look into that further. Outbuildings were damaged in Walnut Grove, and an RV was flipped.

A 46-mile-per-hour wind gust was measured at the National Weather Service office near the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

Damage reports include trees blown down on and along Highway 171 in Jasper County, two large machine sheds damaged at the intersection of County Rd. 150 and Redbud Rd. and two large transmission lines down at Redbud Rd. and County Rd. 160 in Jasper County. Multiple power lines were down in the Neck City area of Jasper County. Golf ball-sized hail was also reported in Jasper County. Three-quarter-inch hail was reported in Battlefield in Greene County. Two barns were down, and trees and power lines were down in Greenfield in Dade County.

