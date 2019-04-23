Step Up and Volunteer

Related Program: 
By

Jessica Allen, graduate assistant in the Center for Community Engagement at Missouri State University, stocks the shelves in the Bear Pantry.

From distributing food at a food pantry to manning the reception desk at a homeless shelter, research shows that volunteering has positive effects on a person’s mental and physical health.

April is National Volunteer Month in America. It's dedicated to honoring volunteers and encouraging volunteerism. 

Alex Johnson, community-engaged learning director in the Center for Community Engagement (CCE) at Missouri State University, discusses volunteerism and the latest effort on campus to combat hunger among students.

