Step Up and Volunteer

From distributing food at a food pantry to manning the reception desk at a homeless shelter, research shows that volunteering has positive effects on a person’s mental and physical health.

April is National Volunteer Month in America. It's dedicated to honoring volunteers and encouraging volunteerism.

Alex Johnson, community-engaged learning director in the Center for Community Engagement (CCE) at Missouri State University, discusses volunteerism and the latest effort on campus to combat hunger among students.

An interview with Alex Johnson.

