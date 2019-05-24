State Office Buildings Damaged In Wednesday Night's Tornado

Some state buildings sustained damage from an EF-3 tornado that touched down in Jefferson City Wednesday night. The capitol building and the Missouri governor’s mansion escaped damage. The covering on the scaffolding at the state capitol is designed to rip when winds reach or exceed 50 mph, which prevents lifting and damaging to the scaffolding and building.

The Employment Security Building had significant roof damage, HVAC equipment will need to be replaced and power will be out for several days.

The Missouri Career Center, which is a leased building, has significant roof and exterior building damage.

The Lewis and Clark State Office Building, the State Public Health Laboratory and the Missouri Lottery Headquarters all have minor roof damage.