State Of Missouri Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard

A new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard is now available for the State of Missouri. It provides Missouri-specific data submitted from providers in the state, according to the Missouri Governor’s Office.

The dashboard includes total doses administered and shows the number of people who have received one dose or both doses. It also includes demographic information on those who have received at least one dose. It also is broken down by county.

The launch of the dashboard follows information from the CDC Monday that had Missouri last among all U.S. states for vaccine distribution.

Governor Mike Parson said Tuesday data from the CDC “is being misrepresented and does not fully reflect the situations we are seeing at the state level.”

The vaccination dashboard is part of the larger COVID-19 public health dashboard and is also available at MOStopsCovid.com.

Currently, vaccinations are available in Missouri to anyone who falls under Phase 1A and 1B, Tiers 1 and 2.