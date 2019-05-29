SPS Secondary Learning Director Pleased With Choice Of Interim Principals At Central High

Dr. Shane Dublin, executive director of secondary learning for Springfield Public Schools, said hiring someone on an interim basis to lead a school while a permanent principal is found has been done before.

In fact, Central High School, where two retired SPS leaders will lead for the 2019-2020 school year, had an interim principal a few years ago, he said.

Judy Brunner will serve as the interim lead and Steve Seal will be interim principal while the search for a permanent replacement for Dr. Lisa Anderson is conducted.

"Judy...will really be the go-to in terms of overall communication and needs for teachers and the community, etc. but then Steve will be right there co-leading with her," Dublin said.

Since the search for someone to take over the Central principal job is ongoing, the decision was made to hire an interim leader. And since Brunner and Seal are retired and can only work a certain number of hours, they’ll share the position.

Dublin expects to start looking for applicants and candidates mid to late fall or early winter with the hope of naming a new principal by the middle of the next school year.

Central is an International Baccalaureate school, the oldest school in Springfield, with a strong tradition of excellence, according to Dublin, which will weigh into the decision of whom to hire.

"So, we would be looking for a leader who understands that and honors that and just really wants to continue that tradition of excellence and really work with that local community, which is really that center town, center Springfield there, to just make Central the best that it can be for all of their students," Dublin said.

Meanwhile, he assures Central staff and families that the school will be under good leadership next school year. Brunner retired in 2006 as the principal of Parkview High School. Seal retired in 2003 as principal of Study Middle School. Dublin said they’re respected former administrators who bring a lot of expertise to the interim positions.