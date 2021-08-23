SPS Intermediate School Named A Gold Star School By The Department Of Education

As the new school year in the Springfield Public School District kicks into gear, one school is celebrating an accomplishment. Wilson’s Creek Intermediate was one of eight Missouri schools that were recently named a 2021 Gold Star School by the U.S. Department of Education.

The award recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement or for performing at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.

Karyn Christy, principal of Wilson’s Creek Intermediate since 2005, credited parents and staff for the achievement.

"We built a great staff. When they first come in they know their strengths. We team them up and then they teach the students their strengths," she said. "And so it's a real encouragement because we've worked so hard. It's a huge encouragement for them to see that their strengths are being honored, their hard work is being honored and that it's effective."

The award was given based on MAP scores from the 2018-2019 school year.

In 2021, Missouri chose to recognize high performing public schools serving fifth through eighth grade students that met the criteria outlined for National Blue Ribbon Schools in English, language arts and mathematics, according to SPS.

Missouri Education commissioner, Margie Vandeven, SPS superintendent Grenita Lathan and others were on hand to help the school celebrate on the first day back Monday.

Students at Wilson’s Creek got a gold star to put on their Chromebooks.