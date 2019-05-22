SPS Hires Two District Retirees On An Interim Basis To Lead Central H.S.

Two veteran administrators in the Springfield Public School District will share the principal role at Central High School in an interim capacity this summer through the end of next school year.

According to SPS, Judy Brunner will serve as interim lead principal, and Stephen Seal will serve as interim principal effective July 1. They’ll each work on a part-time basis.

Dr. Shane Dublin, executive director of secondary education for SPS, says the recruitment process for a permanent replacement for Central principal, Dr. Lisa Anderson, is ongoing.

Brunner and Seal are both retired from SPS and each has 18 years of experience as administrators.

Brunner retired in 2006 as the principal of Parkview High School. Seal retired in 2003 as principal of Study Middle School.