Springfield Woman Sues Over City's Mask Mandate

Editor's note: Springfield's citywide face covering ordinance went into effect July 16, 2020. You can read KSMU's story on that decision by clicking here.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield, Missouri, woman is suing the city over its decision to require face coverings, saying the health of others “is not my responsibility.”

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Rachel Shelton said at a news conference Thursday that she is asking the court to temporarily stop an ordinance from going into effect. She also wants the court to rule that the law violates her rights.

Springfield is Missouri’s third-largest city. It's among several jurisdictions in the state that have begun requiring face coverings in many public places due to a spike in coronavirus cases.