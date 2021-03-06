Springfield Tenants To Rally At City Hall

An activist organization based in Springfield plans to assemble today (3/6) at Springfield’s Historic City Hall. The group says they’re gathering to advocate for tenant rights.

Springfield Tenants Unite, or STUN, is a Springfield based advocacy group that focuses on issues surrounding Springfield’s housing. STUN was organized amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to unemployment and then to people being evicted from their homes.

Previously, STUN has worked to increase CARES Act funding for housing assistance and to bring attention to tenants' concerns about the privatization of all public housing in the city, according to a STUN press release.

Today, STUN will advocate for its proposed “Tenants' Bill of Rights” which will advocate for housing to be considered a human right. STUN members will also speak about their experiences with housing injustice, present a housing platform for the city, and educate the community on what it calls “the developing housing crisis” and the importance of the April 6 city council election in protecting tenants' rights.

For more information contact Springfield Tenants Unite at 417-319-6377 or visit the STUN Facebook page.