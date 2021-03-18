Springfield School District Names New Deputy Superintendent of Operations

The next deputy superintendent of operations for Springfield Public Schools is a Missouri State University graduate.

SPS selected Dr. John Mulford for the position. He’s currently superintendent of Meramec Valley R-III Schools. He has a degree in elementary education from Missouri State University as well as a master’s degree in secondary administration from William Woods University and a doctorate in administration and educational leadership from St. Louis University.

Mulford will be responsible for oversight of all operations, including financial and business services, transportation, facilities and construction, custodial and food services, as well as human resources, according to SPS. He’ll take over on July 1 for Carol Embree who is retiring.

The incoming SPS superintendent, Dr. Grenita Lathan said in a news release that Mulford’s career “demonstrates a proven track record of effective leadership that affirms the value of every individual and promotes a culture of collaboration, positivity and growth.”

Mulford served for five years as superintendent of the West Plains School district where he also began his career in education. He was a high school math teacher and baseball, football and track coach for the district. He also served as a middle school assistant principal, high school principal and assistant superintendent in West Plains.