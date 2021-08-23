Related Program: Making Democracy Work Springfield Resource Provides Services for Area Job Seekers By Leslie Carrier • 13 minutes ago Related Program: Making Democracy Work ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 5:51 Credit Courtesy of Katherine Trombetta/Spokesperson with Missouri Job Center This week, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center. Today’s discussion explores what Job Center services are available to help job seekers get connected with area employers. Contact the Missouri Job Center at 417-887-4343. Tags: Missouri Job CenterKatherine TrombettaShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.