Springfield Resource Provides Services for Area Job Seekers

By Leslie Carrier 13 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy of Katherine Trombetta/Spokesperson with Missouri Job Center

This week, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center.

Today’s discussion explores what Job Center services are available to help job seekers get connected with area employers.

Contact the Missouri Job Center at 417-887-4343.

