Springfield Project Included in Defense and Military Construction Legislation

Missouri will receiving funding for several projects in the FY2020 funding bills for defense and military construction.

Among other things, the legislation includes $12 million to build a National Guard Readiness Center in Springfield.

It also includes $50 million in additional funding for construction of a new hospital at Fort Leonard Wood to replace the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital.

A news release from U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s office says the legislation is headed to the president’s desk.