Springfield Police Officers To Begin Wearing Body Cameras This Week

The rollout of the body-worn camera program at the Springfield Police Department began Monday and will continue this week as more than 200 patrol officers are assigned and fitted with cameras, according to SPD.

The cameras are Motorola WatchGuard V300 Police Body-Worn Cameras, and SPD policy requires them to be in operation during any interaction with citizens.

The program has been in the works for months. Police chief, Paul Williams, said in a news release that he hopes it will “help increase transparency and foster greater trust between law enforcement and the community.”

The body-worn camera program has an initial cost of $$612,376 and is being funded through the 1/4-Cent Capitol Improvements Sales Tax Minor Neighborhood Improvements Fund. Springfield City Council approved funding for the program last October.