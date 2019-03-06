Springfield Police Investigate U.S. Marshal-Involved Shooting

Springfield police are investigating after a deputy U.S. Marshal with the U.S. Marshals Service shot a suspect in Springfield Tuesday.

According to SPD, the officer shot a wanted fugitive at around 11:34 a.m. at 2524 S. Campbell after the suspect, 36-year-old Jared D. Kelly, produced a handgun. Deputy Marshals and officers on the scene secured the suspect and rendered aid. He was taken by ambulance to Cox South where he later died.

The Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).