Springfield Police Investigate Fatal Shootings On Friday And Saturday

Springfield Police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred on Friday, February 26, and Saturday, February 27.

The Friday afternoon shooting took place at 1333 N. Concord Avenue. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Stanley R. Taylor. The Saturday afternoon shooting occurred at 926 South Avenue. That victim is 31-year-old Cory McHaffie.

No suspects have been identified in either shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

There have been four homicides in Springfield so far this year, according to SPD.