Springfield Municipal Court To Resume Normal Operations Monday

The Springfield Municipal Court will resume normal operations on Monday after modifying its schedule and making other changes due to the pandemic.

But, according to a news release, the court will continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

No one will be allowed in who has traveled to a foreign country in the last 14 days or has had close contact with someone who has. And you won’t be allowed in if you’ve been asked to self-quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.

Masks and social distancing will be required, and occupancy limits will be enforced.