Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management Assessing Damage From Tuesday's Storms

The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is continuing to work with partner agencies and government departments throughout the Ozarks to assess the damage in areas that were hit by severe weather Tuesday, including unconfirmed tornadoes.

The areas in Greene County affected by the severe weather include Southeastern Greene County near Missouri Highway 125 between Highway 194 and Highway AD. Damage was also reported in Willard.

Brendan Surgnier, spokesman for OEM, said 73 homes and businesses were impacted in Greene County by Tuesday's storms, a few completely destroyed.

"We've had teams--our Community Emergency Response Team--has gone out into the field to help, talk to some of the people who were affected to see what kind of resources the need, what can we get them, what kind of help we can help them with," said Surgnier.

OEM teams were in Rogersville Wednesday and in Willard Thursday.

Larry Woods, Director of the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management said if you live in the affected areas, stay mindful of the hazards in the area. If you do not live in the affected areas, they ask that you stay away from as they begin to assess the damage and help residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed.

Surgnier said if you would like to volunteer to help or find out how to donate or report damage from the storms, call OEM at 417-869-6040.

"If you want to donate food or anything, if you have any questions about, you know, how to help with this, feel free to call us at our office, and we will definitely accept the help as best as we can to try and get the people who were affected what they need," said Surgnier.