Springfield-Greene County Health Department Announces Possible COVID-19 Exposures

Eight people with COVID-19 visited 11 businesses before they were diagnosed, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, and they may have exposed others to the coronavirus.

Here's a list of locations they visited:

Friday, July 3: McAlister’s Deli, 2445 N Kansas Expy Ste A, from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Friday, July 3: Academy Sports + Outdoors, 610 W El Camino Alto St., between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, July 4: Menards, 500 N Eastgate Ave., from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, July 4: Walmart Supercenter, 2825 N Kansas Expy., from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, July 4: Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 1950 E Primrose St., from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (two individuals, both infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Red Racks DAV Thrift Store, 1707 Battlefield Rd., from noon to 1:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Culver’s, 2520 N Glenstone Ave., from noon to 12:40 p.m.

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Dollar General, 1726 S Kansas Expy., from 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Bill and Payne Stewart Driving Range, 1825 E Norton Rd., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Wednesday, July 1: 10 Fitness, 1444 S Glenstone Ave., from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Friday, July 3: Battlefield Mall (Forever 21, Altered State, Francesca’s, JCPenney’s) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Flat Creek Restaurant, 772 E. US 60 in Republic, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms, according to the health department. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.