Springfield-Greene County Health Department Announces Possible COVID-19 Exposures

Eight people with COVID-19 visited 11 businesses before they were diagnosed, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, and they may have exposed others to the coronavirus.

Here's a list of locations they visited:

  • Friday, July 3:  McAlister’s Deli, 2445 N Kansas Expy Ste A, from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • Friday, July 3:  Academy Sports + Outdoors, 610 W El Camino Alto St., between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • Saturday, July 4:  Menards, 500 N Eastgate Ave., from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • Saturday, July 4:  Walmart Supercenter, 2825 N Kansas Expy., from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • Saturday, July 4:  Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 1950 E Primrose St., from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (two individuals, both infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • Monday, July 6:  Red Racks DAV Thrift Store, 1707 Battlefield Rd., from noon to 1:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
  • Monday, July 6:  Culver’s, 2520 N Glenstone Ave., from noon to 12:40 p.m.
    (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • Monday, July 6:  Dollar General, 1726 S Kansas Expy., from 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.
    (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
  • Tuesday, July 7:  Bill and Payne Stewart Driving Range, 1825 E Norton Rd., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

  • Wednesday, July 1:  10 Fitness, 1444 S Glenstone Ave., from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

  • Friday, July 3:  Battlefield Mall (Forever 21, Altered State, Francesca’s, JCPenney’s) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

  • Monday, July 6: Flat Creek Restaurant, 772 E. US 60 in Republic, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms, according to the health department. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

