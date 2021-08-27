Springfield-Greene County Health Department Announces Campaign To Get Even More People Vaccinated

Fifty-four percent of Greene County residents are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. So, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is planning a campaign to reach out to people to share information about the vaccine.

It announced the Finish Strong 417: Neighbor to Neighbor vaccine outreach campaign on Thursday.

It will include door-to-door canvassing, text and phone banking and what the health department calls “longstanding public health outreach efforts” to let people know about the COVID-19 vaccine and where they can get shots.

The initiative is being funded, in part, by the Missouri Foundation for Health.

Two community health advocates will go door to door in areas of Springfield with low vaccination rates.

Funding is also being provided to train vaccine champions. Those are people who will be provided materials and support so they can go into the community and talk to their friends and neighbors about the vaccine. Organizations and individuals interested in becoming vaccine champions should call 417-874-1211.