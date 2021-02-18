Springfield Fire Department Urges People Not To Play On Frozen Waterways

The freezing temperatures have led to frozen waterways, which might be tempting to play on. But the Springfield Fire Department is urging people to stay off the ice.

Fire chief David Pennington and battalion chief of EMS and Special Operations Brian Athen said that playing on ice could lead to a life-threatening emergency.

The ice may appear solid and able to support a person’s weight while in reality, a person could fall through into frigid water.

If you witness someone falling through ice, call 911; maintain voice and visual contact with the victim and wait for help—don’t attempt to rescue them yourself.