Springfield City Council Will Consider Requiring Masks In The City

Springfield-City Council will discuss an ordinance Monday night, July 13, that would make wearing a mask or face covering a requirement in the city.

The ordinance would require face coverings in places of public accommodation for anyone over age 11 with some exceptions. If approved, it would take effect on July 16 and carries a $100 fine for those who violate it.

City spokeswoman, Cora Scott, said 29 people have signed up to speak in favor of the ordinance, and 55 are signed up to speak in opposition to it. A Facebook group has a protest planned against the ordinance outside Springfield City Hall Monday night.

The bill could be voted on at the meeting.

You can view the proposed ordinance at ksmu.org.