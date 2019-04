At the Springfield Botanical Center, Master Gardener Nora Cox is watching as a fellow gardener turns some dirt with a shovel.

Cox tends to the “English Garden,” one of many gardens throughout Nathanael Greene Park in Springfield.

Any plant that lives dormant underground—or “goes to sleep,” as Cox calls it—is considered a perennial.

Living in the Ozarks we’re fortunate, she says, because many perennials sprout early in the spring and many grow well in this area.