Spotlight On Joplin For February 2020

Emily Frankoski, Community Arts Director of Joplin’s regional art agency Connect2Culture, joined us on Arts News for the February “Spotlight On Joplin.” This month’s list of arts, cultural and entertainment events in the Joplin area (available online as of February 1st at https://connect2culture.org/februrary2020) is a long one, and Emily picked and chose carefully to present what she considered the highlights.

Sunday, February 2: Connect2Culture Presents Voctave, 7:30pm (doors 6:30pm) at Joplin High School Performing Arts Center (2104 Indiana Ave). With a success story like a fairytale, it seems fitting Voctave began at Disney World. All 11 members of this popular, a cappella group got their start as Disney’s Voices of Liberty, at Epcot Center. In 2015, the group organized independently to create magical arrangements of classic Disney songs and popular Broadway hits. By 2016, Voctave’s stunning musical adaptations had earned a well-deserved spot in the limelight. Today, Voctave’s videos have gone viral receiving a staggering 100 million views on YouTube/Facebook. From gospel to musical theater, contemporary Christian to barbershop, pop to choral specialists, Voctave voices have covered it all. Emily Frankoski mentioned “One that I really like, and I’m excited to hear them sing in person, is the Disney Princess medley… I might be a little biased, because I love all the Disney ‘Princess’ movies!”

Tickets: $25 Orchestra, $20 Mezzanine and Front Balcony, $15 Back Balcony. Tickets at https://connect2culture.org, by phone at (417) 501-5550, or at the door. This performance is part of Connect2Culture's Curtains Up Series 2019/2020.

February 8: I Want… The Desires of Women in Opera – A Musical Accompaniment to Anonymous Women: Camouflage and Calamity, 7:00pm at Spiva Center for the Arts, Regional Gallery (222 W 3rd St). Heartland Opera Theatre and Spiva Center for the Arts team up for a musical evening of tantalizing operatic arias to celebrate and coincide with Patty Carroll’s Main Gallery photographic exhibit at Spiva, Anonymous Women: Camouflage and Calamity. Visit spivaarts.org/events to purchase tickets. Cost: $15 In Advance, $20 Day of. More information: Jade Henning, jhenning@spivaarts.org, (417)623-0183.

February 13: Heartland Concert Band: The Night Before with the One You Adore, 7:00–8:00pm at Joplin High School Performing Arts Center (2104 Indiana Ave). Celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early with a night of love songs from the Heartland Concert Band. The 40+ member band will perform a selection of classical and contemporary arrangements to serenade you and your sweetheart. Raffle tickets will also be sold for a chance to win a Date Night Package and keep your celebration going even after the 14th. Free and open to the public; raffle tickets available for purchase. More information: Aaron Power, jlfisher60@reagan.com, (417) 438-0166.

February 16: Ben Miller Band, 5:30pm (doors 5:00pm) at The Coda Concert House (2120 E 24th St). The wait is finally over! After a year since their last appearance at The Coda Concert House, The Ben Miller Band returns for a special house concert. Emily Frankoski called them “one of Joplin’s favorite bands—wildly popular.” The Joplin-based band combines elements of folk, blues, bluegrass, and country to create a distinct sound and unforgettable performances. There is a suggested minimum donation of $15. More information and reservations: Jeff Morrow, info@codaconcerthouse.com. In response to reservations, Morrow will send a confirmation email with the address, directions, parking etc. All proceeds benefit the artist performing.

February 20: Pro Musica: Horszowski Trio, 7:00pm at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School Auditorium (3401 Newman Rd). Hailed by The New York Times as “impressive, lithe, persuasive,” when the members of the Horszowski Trio (Jesse Mills, violin; Raman Ramakrishnan, cello; Rieko Aizawa, piano) played together for the first time, they immediately felt the spark of a unique connection. Many years of close friendship had created a deep trust between the players, which in turn led to exhilarating expressive freedom. In the four-year period following their debut December 2011, they were booked for almost 200 concerts in the U.S. and tours of Japan and India. They have continued their successful rise in the chamber music world, earning the praise of critics and audiences alike. Based in New York City, the Horszowski Trio is Ensemble-in-Residence at the Longy School of Music of Bard College. The trio last performed in Joplin during the 2013-14 Season. More information: Deb Billings, info@promusicajoplin.org, (417) 625-1822. The concert is free and open to the public.

February 1: Love Potions and Libations at Joplin Empire Market, 10:00am–3:00pm at Joplin Empire Market (931 E 4th St). Alchemist Haven teams up with Kristen Girard to bring a love-potion and custom stamped jewelry workshop to the Market, just in time for Valentine's Day. Mix your own unique fragrance or craft a special piece of jewelry while sipping hot chocolate, apple cider, and more. All ages welcome. Cost: $25 per person. More information: Ivy Hagedorn, ivy@joplinempiremarket.com, ( (417) 986-3914.

February 1: Happy Birthday Langston Hughes!, 2:00pm at Minnie Hackney Community Service Center of Joplin (110 S Main St). Celebrate the birthday of renowned poet Langston Hughes with poetry, music, refreshments, and discussions about Hughes' life and legacy. All ages are welcome. Free and open to the public; donations appreciated. More information: Nanda Nunnelly, cscjoplin1946@gmail.com, (417) 499-1525.

February 7: Harry Potter Book Night, 3:30–5:00pm at Joplin Public Library (1901 E 20th St). Back by popular demand. Come experience a day in the life of a Hogwarts student. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Suggested age: K-5th grade. Free and open to the public. More information: Christina Matekel-Gibson, cmatekel@joplinpubliclibrary.org, (417) 623-2184.

February 7: First Friday WineShare (C2C + Spiva), 6:00–8:00pm at Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St). WineShare is a national event that takes place on the First Friday of each month. It's a great opportunity to meet new friends or catch up with old ones. It's also a fantastic way to kick off date night. Feel free to bring friends or colleagues, as well. Bring a bottle of wine or a craft beer--the Downtown Joplin Alliance will take care of the rest. As always, there is no charge to attend WineShare and everyone 21 years of age and older is welcome. This month's event will be co-hosted by Connect2Culture and Spiva Center for the Arts. Free and open to the public. More information: Lori Haun, info@downtownjoplin.com, (417) 501-9649.

February 8: Neosho Arts Council: ArtCon, 11:00am–6:00pm at George Washington Carver Elementary School (12350 Norway Rd, Neosho, MO). The area’s largest, geekiest event just got bigger! This year's ArtCon will feature a variety of panel participants, including professional comic books artists, best-selling authors, and actor Corin Nemec. Vendors selling merchandise and collectables, food trucks, games, exhibitions, and even a cosplay contest will also be available. Money raised will help fund ongoing efforts to restore historic murals in Downtown Neosho. Panel Passes, Autograph Tickets, and Photo Op Tickets are available at http://www.neoshoarts.net/artcon.html. Admission: Adults $5, Children 5 and under Free. More information: Sarah Serio, neoshoartscouncil@gmail.com, (417) 592-1673.

February 15: Wonders of the Night of Sky, 6:30–8:30pm at George Washington Carver National Monument (5646 Carver Rd, Diamond, MO). Explore the cosmos with park rangers and night sky photographer, Jason Burns. Learn about celestial navigation, star stories, lunar phases, and the effects of light pollution. A brief slideshow will be followed by an outside constellation tour. The outdoor portion may be cancelled in the case of inclement weather; please call the park or check their Facebook page for updates. This event is free and open to the public. More information: Sarah Martin, GWCA_Interpretation@nps.gov, (417) 325-4151.

February 21: Art on Tap, 6:00–9:00pm at Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St). The Joplin Home Brew Club and other vendors will once again provide an evening of craft beverages, beautiful art, entertainment, and opportunities to make new friends. Come to Spiva’s annual Art on Tap event, with local home brewers, popular craft beers, local wineries, and delicious food. Tickets: $40 ($5 discount for Spiva and Brew Club Members). More information: Jade Henning, jhenning@spivaarts.org, (417) 623-0183.

February 6: Paper-Mâché Earring Workshop, 6:00–7:45pm at Post Art Library (1901 E 20th St). During this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the basics of paper-mâché bead making with Jill Sullivan of Post Art Library and the basics of making earrings with local artist Kristin Girard of Kristin’s Laboratory. Each participant will leave with a pair of completed paper-mâché earrings – just in time for Valentine’s Day. This workshop is free, though space is limited and registration is required. Registration is open to the public, ages 16+, and spaces are filled on a first come, first serve basis. Library card not needed. Free and open to the public. More information and registration: Jill Sullivan, jhsullivan@postartlibrary.org, (417) 623-7953, ext.1041.

February 7 – March 15: JRAC: Heart & Soul at artCentral (1110 E 13th St, Carthage, MO). Joplin Regional Artists Coalition is proud to present Heart & Soul, a mixed media exhibition featuring work from some of the area’s best artists. A reception will be held on Friday, February 7 from 6:00 to 8:00pm. Free and open to the public. More information: Emily Rose, joplinrac@gmail.com.