SPD to Offer Motorcycle Safety Course after Rise in Crash Fatalities

The Springfield Police Department announced this week they’re offering free motorcycle riding safety courses to the public, after an uptick in motorcycle deaths over the past couple years.

Share the Road Motorcycle Survival Course is a one-day course offered to help motorcyclists become better riders in the hopes of lowering the number of crashes. The course in meant for intermediate and advanced riders and covers topics like motorcycle handling and how to avoid objects.

A spokesperson for Share the Road says the SPD started working on the project in 2019, a year when half of the city’s 14 fatalities from vehicle crashes came from motorcycle accidents. In 2020, as the program was getting off the ground, the number of motorcyclist deaths nearly doubled to 13, according to Police Chief Paul Williams.

For those interested in taking the safety course, there are four dates available, the first one starting March 28th.

Here are links to the application and eligibility requirements.