SPD To Investigate Kickapoo Student’s Video Suggesting Lynching

The Springfield Police Department said Monday it will conduct a follow-up investigation to a video in which a Kickapoo High School student makes racist and threatening comments.

The video first gained attention last Thursday when it was shared on social media.

Toni Robinson, president of the Springfield NAACP, told KSMU she watched the video after a parent sent it to her. She said the video shows a Caucasian student ranting about African American students in the locker room. The person recording the video suggests the black students should be lynched, Robinson said.

According to the SPD, the school district’s police force has requested that the Springfield Police Department conduct a follow-up investigation. SPD spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey told KSMU she could not comment other than to confirm that the department is investigating the video.

Robinson said she would like to see the student's actions investigated as a terrorist threat, since the video specifically mentions violence against African American students in the school.