Southern Missouri Could See Even More Rain, Severe Weather Tuesday and Wednesday

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in southern Missouri Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Doug Cramer, with the National Weather Service office in Springfield, said it looks like the most intense period of storms will be Wednesday. The Ozarks could see large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. South central Missouri is expected to be at highest risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, according to Cramer.

The entire region is expected to get additional rainfall.

“We think that, associated with the thunderstorms tomorrow, will be sufficient in producing some significant flash flooding across the region,” Cramer said.

Some areas in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas could get five inches of rain over the next two days with widespread amounts of one to four inches, according to Cramer.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the weekend and will persist through much of next week, he said.