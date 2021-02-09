Related Program: 
Studio Live

SoundCheck: Keeping the Music Flowing During the Pandemic with Solo Projects

By 1 hour ago

Credit Whitney Houseman

Guitarist Clinton Houseman took a departure during the pandemic from full band music to solo projects, including three (mostly) new records. Playing in bands including the Kursk and Grandma Strange, he has already released to solo projects since May 2020, with a third shortly on the way.

In early 2020 before the pandemic, he was already working on tracking a new solo project. He and the Kursk came back from a two week tour on the last day of February.

“And then maybe a week later, I did the last overdub, which Seth from the Kursk did some conga overdubs for my album. So the tracking ended at the beginning of March. So, COVID was kind of a thing, but it wasn’t affecting our day-to-day lives here in the Midwest yet,” Houseman said.

The album ‘Latchkey’ was released in May during the full coronavirus pandemic. It was Houseman’s third release, all which are under the name Krejad – a name borne of teenage angst – but only the first of his pandemic releases. Getting ‘Latchkey’ out to the world was met with its own set of problems.

“There were some pandemic-related factors that kind of stood in the way when I was releasing the album,” he said. “It was in the middle of the shutdown and at the time, it seemed like a new, terrible thing was happening every other day. So, at a certain point it just became, you know, ‘I think I’m going to release it on May 1st and hope that nothing bad happens.’ Because it got down to that point, I just want to put it out on a day that something terrible doesn’t happen.”

Houseman’s second project of the year was perfect for a musician in a pandemic without gigs to play. He revisited his first solo album, ‘Impasse,’ originally released in 2012, for a remix. 

“That was a really low-fi, DIY project, as my first-ever recording project way back when. And I was never fully satisfied with it and it was kind of a bucket list item to kind of step that album to be on par with everything else I’ve released. So yeah, during the summer when everything was shut down and no one wasn’t playing shows, I was able to just kind of finally finish that up. And I released that back in October to coincide with the anniversary of that album.”

For his third pandemic project, Houseman is putting together a “live without an audience” album. He’s revisiting songs from his previous three albums and rerecording them in a more intimate, acoustic setting.

“The studio albums are usually pretty layered,” he said. “There’s a lot of changes and structures and solos and things like that. But, when I kind of broke it down, when I was starting to entertain the idea of recording these songs just stripped down like this, a lot of them really stood out as sort of singer/songwriter material and I thought it would be cool to get recordings of them in that vein.”

From revisiting old songs in new ways, to a brand new album of some of his most personal songs yet, Clinton Houseman has proved that 2020 was a year of music, despite the pandemic putting its foot down on live shows. For now, we’ll just have to listen online instead of in person.

Tags: 
SoundCheck
Studio Live
Clinton Houseman
The Kursk
Grandma Strange

Related Content

SoundCheck: Social Media Keeps Musician Brian Bulger In Business During The Pandemic

By Jan 5, 2021
Courtesy of Brian Bulger

In 2019, singer/songwriter Brian Bulger released a full album that led to success, both playing shows and in his online presence with Spotify. He felt like he was doing well with his new music career until 2020 hit.

“Find a new way to do music,” he said. “I feel like one thing that was good, though, that I’ve seen more success with the online part of it than I had with playing shows, so, I was kind of already used to relying on that. So, when 2020 hit, I was like, well I guess I can just do what I’m doing now, but I just don’t play shows.

SoundCheck: From Live to Virtual, Musician Jeff Arrigo Makes the Most of a Pandemic

By Aug 11, 2020
Courtesy of Jeff Arrigo

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every aspect of our society these last few months. We all are feeling its lingering effects as we stay at home. We wear masks when we do go out. Groceries are delivered and shaking hands is out of the question. For musicians all over the country, the pandemic has meant lost gigs.

Fayetteville singer/songwriter Jeff Arrigo had a weekly Wednesday gig at the Pesto Café. With the onset of COVID, that quickly came to an end. But, Jeff is one of the lucky ones.

SoundCheck: From Churches to Juke Boxes: A Young King Clarentz Gets A Guitar

By Jul 7, 2020
Courtesy of Clarence Brewer

Clarence Brewer is many things. He’s a welder, sculptor, actor, musician, and songwriter, going by the name, “King Clarentz.” I called Clarence up for an interview to talk about what it was like growing up Black in Springfield during the 1950s and 60s.

As a child, Clarence went to Timmons Temple with his mother and recalls the music of that church having a big impact on him.

“My mother was in the Pentecostal church. But, the Pentecostal church was rockin’. It was very musical. With a really good backbeat, the place would erupt,” said Clarence.

SoundCheck: Songwriter Justin Larkin Looks At Life As A Musician In The Time Of Coronavirus

By Mar 31, 2020
Courtesy of Justin Larkin

This month for KSMU’s series SoundCheck, Jess Balisle interviews full-time musician Justin Larkin on how he is dealing with cancelled gigs, waning income and how to stay positive during the coronavirus pandemic. There will not be an April Studio Live, but we will reschedule Larkin for early next year.  

 

SoundCheck: Sister Lucille’s View From The Top Of The Charts Looks Good

By Feb 11, 2020
Sister Lucille
Courtesy of Sister Lucille

It’s not out of line to say Sister Lucille is one of the hottest bands in Missouri right now. At the time of writing this, they hold the number three spot in the state on the Roots Music Report for their new album, Alive. The record was number 15 on the national Roots charts and debuted at number four on iTunes.

Sister Lucille is married couple vocalist Kimberly Dill and guitarist Jamie Holdren, as well as drummer Kevin Lyons and bassist Eric Guinn. Guinn is retiring from the band and will be replaced by Reed Herron.