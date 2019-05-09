Some Cooper Tennis Courts To Close For $500K Renovations

The Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield is getting a makeover, and some of its tennis courts will be closed for a good part of the summer.

From June 3 through mid-July, Courts 1 through 6 in the building's north wing will be closed for the renovations.

The south wing, including courts 7-12 will remain open.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, crews will replace lights and resurface the tennis courts. The courts are also getting new nets and posts.

The project is budgeted at $500,000. Park board officials say most of that will come from the Cooper Family Foundation, supplemented by funding from the Park Board.

The Cooper Tennis Complex offers lessons and leagues for all ages. There are membership fees to join, and there's the option of a day guest pass.

In addition to the 12 indoor courts, the tennis complex has 17 lighted courts.