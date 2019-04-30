Severe Weather/Tornadoes Cause Damage In Parts Of The Ozarks

Tornadoes have touched down in parts of southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

According to the Purdy Police Department, "the City of Wheaton has suffered severe damage from a suspected tornado."

Roads into and out of Wheaton have been closed due to damage in that area. Only emergency personnel are being allowed in.

So far there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

There are reports of other tornadoes in the Ozarks, including near Rocky Comfort, Stella, Thornfield and Miller, MO.

A tornado was confirmed near Bergman, Arkansas, and damage was reported.

A tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday. A flash flood watch continues through Thursday morning, and the National Weather Service says several periods of heavy rain are expected.