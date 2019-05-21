Severe Weather Moves Through Ozarks Overnight; More Possible Today

Storms caused damage in several parts of the Ozarks Monday night.

"We received reports of multiple damage to trees, bulidings and power lines around the Pittsburgh area in Kansas," said Cory Rothstein a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Springfield. "We do have a couple of other locations: Reddings Mill is a potential location for tornado damage, Golden City, Bolivar, also in Humansville."

Rothstein said survey teams are assessing damage today to determine if tornadoes caused the damage.

The city of Wheatland in Hickory County was also hit by severe storms. The Lucas Oil Speedway, in a Facebook post, said it was hit with a possible tornado. Eleven people were injured after trailers were flipped at an RV park near the speedway, and four of them were hospitalized. The grandstand at the off-road track was destroyed, and some bleachers at the dirt track were damaged. The racetrack was gearing up for the Show-Me 100 this weekend. It has been postponed.

Three people had to be rescued on Schifferdecker Rd. in Joplin after their cars became inundated with water.

More severe weather, including strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes, is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, and flooding will continue to be a problem.

The storms will move out overnight.

Learn more about Tuesday's chances for storms here.