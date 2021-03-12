Several More Inches Of Rain Could Fall Friday And Saturday In The Ozarks

More rain is expected through Sunday. The National Weather Service is predicting another three to four inches for a large part of the Missouri Ozarks, including Springfield. The heaviest rain is expected later in the day Friday into Saturday. And flood warnings are already in effect from some areas. A flood watch is in effect through Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says travelers in Missouri should remain alert for the possibility of flooding. According to MODOT, floodwaters can be deeper than they appear and can hide hazards such as sharp objects and electrical wires. Floodwaters can also hide where a road has been washed away.

And don’t drive through flooded areas--less than six inches of water can carry a vehicle away. You can check road conditions in the state at traveler.modot.org or on MODOT’s smartphone app.