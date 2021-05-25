Several COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Are Being Held In Southwest Missouri This Week

In an effort to increase the vaccination rate in Greene County, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is partnering with area organizations to host clinics.

Tuesday, May 25, clinics will be held in Springfield from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1115 N. Campbell and at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library, 397 E. Central, from 3 to 5.

Wednesday, May 26, the Jordan Valley Mobile Clinic will be at Walnut Grove City Hall from 8 to 10 a.m. and at the Schweitzer Brentwood Library from 3 to 5.

Thursday, May 27, the mobile clinic will be at the Fair Grove United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to noon.

Friday, the public can get a vaccination at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

Saturday, May 29, the Jordan Valley Mobile Clinic will be at Life360 Church, 1349 W. Meadowmere in Springfield, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Pre-registration is requested but not required at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator.

Find out about other clinics at Vaccine417.com or call (417) 874-1211.