Services At Springfield-Branson National Airport Are Picking Up After A Pandemic Slowdown

After a slump during the first year of the pandemic, new services will soon be available at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

Allegiant Air announced new service this week between Springfield and Houston Hobby Airport, according to a news release. The service will run twice a week on Mondays and Fridays beginning May 28.

On March 4, United will resume service between Springfield and Houston Intercontinental Airport. The airline suspended Springfield service to IAH last May due to a drop off in business because of the pandemic. That service will be seven days a week with one daily roundtrip.

And American Airlines is increasing the number of seats for sale in Springfield to levels that are higher than they were before the pandemic, according to the airport. That comes after months of reduced service in Springfield due to the coronavirus.

Airport officials said in 2020 the pandemic pushed total airport passenger numbers down 49.6 percent, compared to the previous year. Airlines responded by cutting the number of seats available in Springfield by 35.5 percent.