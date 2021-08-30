Related Program: 
Making Democracy Work

September is Hunger Action Month in the Ozarks

By Hue Ping Chin 20 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy of Jordan Browning/Ozarks Food Harvest

This week, host Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Jordan Browning, public information officer with Ozarks Food Harvest.

Today’s discussion explores the ongoing need for support and resources for southwest Missouri’s only food bank, which serves a 28-county service area.  

