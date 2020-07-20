Senators Blunt, Hawley Push For NTSB Duck Boat Recommendations To Become Federal Law

Sunday, July 19, was the two-year anniversary of the Ride the Duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake. Seventeen people died when the boat went down in a storm.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri issued a statement Sunday, which said, “we owe it to these families to do everything we can to make sure a tragedy like this one never happens again.”

Blunt said the National Transportation Safety Board did the right thing by calling on the U.S. Coast Guard and duck boat owners and operators to implement safety recommendations for the vessels, including removing canopies.

He said the Coast Guard “should move quickly to issue regulations in compliance with NTSB recommendations.” According to Blunt, he and U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri have introduced a bill that would make previously-issued NTSB recommendations federal law.