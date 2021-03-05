Scouting For Food Helps Feed The Hungry In Southwest Missouri

The Boy Scouts of the Ozark Trails Council are hosting the 32nd annual Scouting for Food this month and into early April. The food drive benefits Ozarks Food Harvest and its network of 270 food pantries and meal programs.

Scouts will drop off flyers and plastic grocery bags in neighborhoods. If you’d like to participate, fill the bag with nonperishable food items and set it on your porch for scouts to pick up.

You can also drop off food and monetary donations at the Ozark Trails Council headquarters, 1616 S. Eastgate, and at Ozarks Food Harvest, 2810 N. Cedarbrook, through April 4.

The food drive comes at a time when Ozarks Food Harvest continues to purchase record amounts of food to meet the demand caused by COVID-19, according to the food bank.