The Science of Climate: A High Degree of Difficulty

Predicting the weather for next week sometimes seems like a stretch, so how do scientists hope to forecast climate in the more distant future? It turns out there are a variety of methods and tools being applied by a host of scientists to get at the answers. Dr. Adam Sobel, a professor at Columbia University, is one of those scientists. He has been working on a variety of models to look at both specific details and broad trends in the evolution of our climate. He also hosts a podcast at deep-convection.org where he speaks with other climate scientists on their lives and careers. In this episode, he stops by STEM Spots to discuss the methods used and the lessons learned from modeling our climate. Listen to the segment below.