Roaring River Invites Young Anglers To Cast A Line May 18

Young anglers, mark your calendars: On Saturday, May 18, kids ages 15 and younger are invited to pick up a free trout fishing tag at Roaring River State Park and fish the day away.

It’s part of Kids’ Fishing Day and Nature Festival at Roaring River near Cassville. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the park will present speakers on how to clean and cook a fish, Dutch oven cooking, outdoor survival, fly tying and casting and more.

Kids are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment, and there will be volunteers on hand to help. Free hot dogs, chips and soda will be available between 11 and 1 on May 18th.

For more information, you can call the Roaring River Hatchery at 417-847-2430.