Reward In Elk Poaching Case Raised To $8,500

Conservation agencies are doubling down on their efforts to track down the poacher who shot two elk in south-central Missouri in February.

According to the Missouri Department of Conversation, the person who shot and killed the two elk didn’t use any of the animal parts.

One of the elk was a 10-year-old bull brought to Missouri from Kentucky as part of the effort to reintroduce the population here; the other was an adult cow born in Missouri.

Now, the Conservation Federation of Missouri and Operation Game Thief are offering a $8,500 reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever shot the two elk.

Anyone with information on the poaching can call the Operation Game Thief hotline: 1-800-392-1111. Callers may remain anonymous, but if they want to be considered for the reward, they’ll need to leave some contact information.

The MDC says the poaching occurred on February 8 near the Log Yard in Shannon County.