Retiring From, But Not Tiring Of, Science

Becky Baker has been around MSU for quite a while. From earning her degree at SMSU in the 1970s to working as a part-time teacher to returning as a full-time faculty member in the early 90s, she has seen many changes in both the institution and the general environment of science. After many years of service, she will step down from her position this year. She stops by STEM Spots to talk about her career, what she has learned and the general tenor of science at MSU, especially as it pertains to women in the field.

