Related Program: Morning Edition Republicans In Rep. Rice's District Are Stunned He Voted To Impeach Trump By Steve Harrison • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 15, 2021 5:21 am Some Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump are facing strong criticism from their constituents. In South Carolina, Republicans believe Rep. Tom Rice will lose to a GOP challenger next year. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.