Rent's Due, Again: Monthly Anxieties Deepen As Aid Falls Off

By Russ Bynum - AP 45 minutes ago

Credit Kathryn Eutsler/KSMU

The coronavirus pandemic is entering a new month, meaning Americans struggling amid the economic fallout once again have to worry about paying their rent.

Many who lost jobs months ago are already behind on payments. Now an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits that helped many pay their bills is expiring.

A federal moratorium on evictions also is lapsing, while Congress is bogged down in disagreement over a new round of aid. The Associated Press reconnected with renters first interviewed as they faced payments in April.

Four months later, some have returned to work. Some found landlords willing to negotiate, while others are still looking for relief.

KSMU Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Springfield-Greene County Health Department Announces 11th Death From COVID-19

By 6 hours ago
Springfield-Greene County Health Department

There's been another death in Greene County due to COVID-19.  According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the patient was a man in his 80s who was immunocompromised.  He was not associated with a long-term care facility.  That brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Greene County to 11.

There were 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Greene County on Thursday.  There were 495 active cases.  And Missouri set a new daily record for confirmed COVID-19 cases in one day.  There were 2,084 on Thursday.  

Missouri Schools Wrestle With Decision On Returning To Class

By Associated Press Jul 30, 2020
Springfield Public Schools / KSMU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Several St. Louis-area school districts have decided to start the school year with online-only learning as coronavirus cases are surging.

Meanwhile, the state’s largest school district is limiting the number of days each student will attend in-person. Springfield Public Schools plan to reopen with each student attending classes for two days, and learning virtually otherwise.

Missouri Tourist Town Of Branson To Require Face Coverings

By Jim Salter - AP Jul 29, 2020
livescience.com / Used with permission

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The popular Missouri tourist town of Branson will require face coverings in most public places in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, despite the objections of many, including comedian Yakov Smirnoff.

MSU President Says 42 SOAR Leaders Are Currently Under Quarantine

By Jul 27, 2020
Scott Harvey

All of Missouri State University’s SOAR orientation sessions for incoming freshmen have been moved online.  That’s after the majority of SOAR leaders were placed under quarantine due to COVID-19.

According to an online letter sent by MSU president, Clif Smart, several SOAR leaders recently tested positive following an off-campus gathering where masking was not observed.  Around 42 people are now under quarantine.  Masks were required during SOAR sessions.

MO Department Of Labor Says 490,000 Missourians Have Filed For Unemployment Since March

By Jul 28, 2020
MO Department of Labor

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says it has processed more than $3.4 billion in unemployment benefit payments to more than 490,000 unemployed Missourians since the pandemic began in March.

According to a news release, the Division of Employment Security saw a 254 percent increase in initial claims compared to all the initial claims it processed in 2019.