Reduced Capacity In Springfield City Council Chambers Beginning Today

New COVID-19 protocols take effect Monday, August 23, for public meetings at Historic Springfield City Hall. The City of Springfield has decided to reduce the number of people allowed inside council chambers due to the COVID-19 delta variant. Capacity will be 65 for the foreseeable future, according to city officials. That number includes council members, staff and media.

There will be an overflow room on the second floor equipped with a video screen to watch the meeting. Those who are signed up to speak will be called to the council chambers. The east door of Historic City Hall will be the public entrance for the meetings.