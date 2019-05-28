Red Cross Works To Help Those Impacted By Recent Storms

The Red Cross continues helping those impacted by tornadoes that touched down in Missouri May 22.

The Red Cross has been providing mobile feeding in Jasper and Barton Counties where the majority of storm victims were. But there was also damage in Dade and Laclede Counties.

Red Cross teams have also been working to do damage assessments. As of Sunday, more than 200 damage assessments had been completed in Jasper County and 10 in Barton. Additional assessments are underway to determine needs and assistance from the Red Cross.

To donate to the Red Cross, visit redcross.org.