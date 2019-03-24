READ: The Justice Department's Summary Of The Mueller Report

Leaders of the Justice Department have sent a summary of Robert Mueller's key findings to key members of Congress. The special counsel's office completed its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Friday.

Attorney General William Barr is required to notify Congress that the investigation is complete but is not obligated to release the full report, as many in both parties have demanded.

Read what Barr describes as Mueller's "principal conclusions" below.

Not seeing the letter? Click here.

