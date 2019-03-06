Ramp Closures Planned this Week and Next on Highways 65, 60 in Springfield

Ramps at Route 60 and 65 in southeast Springfield will be closed at various times overnight on weekdays starting Wednesday, March 6, and going through March 13th as workers replace guardrails.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, these closures are planned:

Night of March 6: Northbound Route 65-to-eastbound Route 60 ramp CLOSED

Night of March 7: Northbound Route 65-to-westbound Route 60 ramp CLOSED

Night of March 8: Eastbound Route 60-to-northbound Route 65 ramp CLOSED

Night of March 11: Eastbound Route 60-to-southbound Route 65 ramp NARROWED & westbound Route 60-to-southbound Route 65 CLOSED

Night of March 12: Westbound Route 60-to-northbound Route 65 ramp CLOSED

Night of March 13: One northbound lane of Route 65 closed at Route 60

Drivers will need to find alternate routes to get around the closings or they can go to the next interchange and turn around to get to their destinations.