Public Meeting Thursday Will Highlight New Bryant Creek State Park

Officials from Missouri State Parks are inviting the public to a meeting Thursday (1/16) to share their ideas on the new Bryant Creek State Park, located near Ava. KSMU’s Joshua Conaway reports.

The meeting will give an update on how the new state park is developing. State officials also want to hear about alternative plans.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 PM at the Ava Senior Center, located on the corner of North Spurlock Street and East Benton Ave. This is one in a series of meetings about the future of the new state park.