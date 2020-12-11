Public Can Access Narcan For Free In Taney And Stone Counties

Narcan is now available for free in Taney and Stone Counties. The drug temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Narcan is available there now because of a partnership between the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Community Distribution Program and local treatment and recovery support organizations, according to CoxHealth Branson.

The drug does not replace medical treatment for an overdose. If it is administered, 911 should be called immediately.

Last year, there were 1,094 fatal opioid-related overdoses in Missouri, and there were 1,132 opioid deaths in the state in 2018.

There are several locations where you can get Narcan. They are:

Elevate Branson

310 Gretna Road

Branson, MO 65616

417-335-9915

Drop-in Hours:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 1-6 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PEEPs in Recovery

180 Claremont Road

Branson, MO 65616

417-272-3002

Daily: 8a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Brook Wellness Center

895 State Hwy 248

Branson, MO 65616

417-527-8877

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stone County Recovery Center

150 Keystone Road

Reeds Spring, MO 65737

417-559-1143

Monday-Saturday: 1- 6 p.m.



Drug Free Ozarks

Branson, MO 65616

417-239-5165

Monday – Friday: by appointment



