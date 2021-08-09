Related Program: 
Making Democracy Work

Planned Upgrades to Address Springfield’s Aging Water System

By Maggie Castrey 2 hours ago

Credit Courtesy of Roddy Rogers/Manager of Water Engineering with CU

This week, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Roddey Rogers, manager of water engineering with City Utilities of Springfield.

Today’s discussion explores aging infrastructure and planned upgrades replacing 12-13 miles of pipe per year within Springfield.

City Utilities
City of Springfield
Roddy Rogers